The US today imposed new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, including Vladimir Putin's son-in-law, and several entities accused of supporting and profiting from the Russian government's efforts to undermine western democracies.

The measures announced by the Treasury Department were also aimed at 17 senior Russian officials.

The state-owned Russian weapons trading company, Rosoboronexport, which has long-standing ties to and its subsidiary, were also trageted under new santions.

The Russian operates for the disproportionate benefit of oligarchs and elites, said as he announced the new set of sanctions against

The action targets Russian oligarchs including Kirill Shamalov, who married Putin's daughter and has amassed a fortune since they tied the knot in February 2013; Oleg Deripaska, a senior Russian who has been investigated for money laundering; and Suleiman Kerimov, who allegedly brought millions of euros into in suitcases, according to the Treasury Department.

The fresh sanctions are the latest step by the US against following the of a former Russian in England, interference in the US 2016 election and a cyberattack, said.

The Russian engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities, Mnuchin said.

Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government's destabilizing activities, he said.

In all the US has designated seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, 17 senior Russian officials, and a state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary, a Russian

As a result, all assets subject to US jurisdiction of the designated individuals and entities, and of any other entities blocked by operation of law as a result of their ownership by a sanctioned party, are frozen, and US persons are generally prohibited from dealings with them.

Additionally, non-US persons could face sanctions for knowingly facilitating significant transactions for or on behalf of the individuals or entities blocked by the US today.

has contributed to the instability of the of through the sales and transfer of Russian-origin military equipment in support of Assad's regime, enabling to continue carrying out attacks against Syrian citizens, the Treasury said.

These attacks have included chemical weapons attacks, which claimed the lives of hundreds of Syrian citizens, it said.

The US identified more than 200 wealthy Russians, top officials and business leaders in January and later slapped sanctions in March on Russian hackers and agencies for interfering in the 2016 and the cyberattack.