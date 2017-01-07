TRENDING ON BS
US intel report: Vladimir Putin sought to help Donald Trump in election

The Russian prez ordered a campaign of hacking and media manipulation

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign of hacking and media manipulation aimed at undermining the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton and boosting Donald Trump, US intelligence said in a report today.

"We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency," said the report from the Director of National Intelligence.

