US intelligence director warns of more Russian cyberthreats

Dan Coats says countries, including China, North Korea and Iran, are using cyberspace to target US

Dan Coats says countries, including China, North Korea and Iran, are using cyberspace to target US

The director of national intelligence says and other countries, including China, North Korea and Iran, are using cyberspace to target US and its allies, and will do so in future.



The Senate intelligence committee is holding a hearing on worldwide threats, and intelligence director says is a threat to US government, military, diplomatic, business and critical infrastructure.



Coats says also is making use of its high-tech capabilities. In 2013, an Iranian hacker intruded into the industrial control system of an American dam. In 2014, there was a data-deletion attack against a US-based casino.



Coats says is targeting the US and American businesses. He says such activity has diminished since US- cyber commitments in 2015.



Coats' comments are coming in his prepared remarks.

AP | PTI