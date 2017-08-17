US jobless claims near 6-month low; Fed may unwind massive bond portfolio

The number of Americans filing for benefits fell to near a six-month low last week, pointing to a further tightening in the that could encourage the to lay out a plan to start unwinding its massive

Initial claims for state benefits dropped 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 232,000 for the week ended August 12, the said on Thursday.

That was the lowest level since the week ended February 25 when claims fell to 227,000, which was the best reading since March 1973. Data for the prior week was unrevised.

It was the 128th week that claims remained below 300,000, a threshold associated with a robust That is the longest such stretch since 1970 when the was smaller. The rate is 4.3 per cent.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims dropping to 240,000 in the latest week. A official said there were no special factors influencing the claims data and that no states had been estimated.

The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better measure of trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell 500 to 240,500 last week.

Last week's claims data covered the survey week for the August nonfarm The four-week average of claims fell 3,500 between the July and August survey periods, suggesting another month of solid job growth.

increased by 209,000 jobs in July. The has added 1.29 million jobs this year and the rate has fallen five-tenths of a percentage point.

tightness has, however, failed to generate strong wage growth, contributing to inflation consistently below the Fed's 2 per cent target.

Minutes of the US central bank's July 25-26 policy meeting showed policymakers appeared increasingly cautious about weak inflation, with some urging against further interest rate increases.

But strength is probably sufficient for the to outline a proposal to begin offloading its $4.2 trillion portfolio of and at its next policy meeting in September.

Most economists expect another rate hike in December. The has increased borrowing costs twice this year.

Thursday's claims report also showed the number of people still receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell by 3,000 to 1.95 million in the week ended August 5. The so-called continuing claims have now been below the 2 million mark for 18 straight weeks, pointing to shrinking slack.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped by 6,000 to 1.96 million for the week ended August 5, remaining below the 2 million mark for the 16th consecutive week.