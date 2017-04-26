US judge blocks key part of Trump's sanctuary cities order

White House also defended the Trump administration's executive order

A US federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's executive order that could deny funding to 'sanctuary cities' harbouring illegal immigrants, a ruling that the US President termed as "ridiculous".



US William Orrick blocked the from enforcing a key portion of President Donald Trump's January executive order on immigration, which ordered the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department to block cities who do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement from receiving federal funds.



Orrick in his ruling yesterday said the president was "exceeding his constitutional authority" by trying to punish local governments that refuse to cooperate with his immigration policies.



"Given the nationwide scope of the order, and its apparent constitutional flaws, a nationwide injunction is appropriate," Orrick said in his order, which will remain in effect unless it is overturned by a higher



The court's order drew a sharp reaction from Trump, who called it ridiculous.



"First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities - both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!" Trump tweeted.



"Sanctuary cities, like San Francisco, block their jails from turning over criminal aliens to Federal authorities for deportation. These cities are engaged in dangerous and unlawful nullification of federal law in an attempt to erase our borders," the White House said in a statement.



"Once again, a single — this time in San Francisco — has ignored Federal immigration law to set a new immigration policy for the entire country," it said.



It also said the ruling is a gift to the criminal gang and cartel element in the country, empowering the worst kind of human trafficking and sex trafficking, and putting thousands of innocent lives at risk.



The White House also warned that it will pursue all legal remedies to the sanctuary city threat that imperils its citizens, and continue its to ramp up enforcement to remove the criminal and gang element from the country.



However, political experts said this ruling dealt a serious blow to the Trump administration.



San Francisco Attorney Dennis Herrera applauded the court's order in sanctuary cities.



"The found the Trump administration's arguments were not legally plausible, and the sided with us on every substantive issue. I hope the president learns from his litany of mistakes. His first 100 days have been a disaster. I hope for all of our sakes that he can turn it around," he said in a statement.



"Because San Francisco took the president to court, we've been able to protect billions of dollars that fund lifesaving programmes across the country," Herrera said.

