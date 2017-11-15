US lawmakers concerned over human rights abuse in Pak's Sindh province

Two influential lawmakers have expressed concern over human rights violations in Pakistan's Sindh province, saying disappearances of activists and other atrocities should be a major topic of conversation in all discussions between and



In the past year, the Human Rights Committee, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the State Department's own Report on Human Rights have all noted serious concerns about extra-judicial and targeted killings and disappearances in and, particularly in Sindh, Congressman Brad Sherman said.



"Human rights abuses of this type cannot go unanswered. Activists disappear under suspicious circumstances. It is our obligation to speak out and demand accountability," Sherman, the Ranking Member on the Asia and the Pacific Subcommittee and the founder and chair of the Sindh Caucus, said.These disappearances and other violations of human rights should be a major topic of conversation in all bilateral discussions between the and Pakistan, he said, ahead of the visit of Defence Secretary and Secretary of State to in the weeks to come.At a news conference here, alleged that there has been a spike in enforced disappearances of scores of human rights activists including the well-known leader of the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, Punhal Sario."I fully support your efforts to call attention to these abuses and to demand that they end. I urge Prime Minister (Shahid Khaqan) Abbasi to provide information on the whereabouts of Sario and other disappeared activists, and ensure their immediate release," Congressman Adam Schiff said.Condemning abduction, torture and killing of writers, students and political activists in Pakistan, executive director of Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition called upon the government and other rights groups to denounce the egregious human rights abuses taking place in and take a stand against repressive regimes worldwide.Hajan Kalhoro of the World Sindhi Congress alleged that Pakistani security agencies are responsible for these abductions, torture and killings in Sindh as well as"The security agencies' modus-operandi is to abduct, torture and hold activists incommunicado for as long as they see fit. Later, activists are either killed and dumped on the roadside or released after they have been physically and psychologically traumatised," he said.Nabi Bakhsh Baloch, the leader of the Baloch National Movement, told reporters that mass killings, torture and disappearances committed by Pakistani state security forces could not weaken the resolve of Sindh and to become free nations.Mumtaz Khan, representative of the struggle of Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) for rights and freedoms said, "enforced disappearances of political activists by Pakistani security forces are largely linked to the people's opposition to ($50-billion China- Economic Corridor) and Chinese hegemony in the region".Sufi Laghari, Sindh rights activist and founder of Sindhi Foundation, said that the state of responsible for the enforced disappearances of youth should one day disappear from the globe as a country.

