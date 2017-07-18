US may not see 3% growth: BlackRock CEO

BlackRock Inc Chief Executive on Monday said it will be hard for the United States to reach the 3 per cent annual growth target set by President Donald Trump. Fink has repeatedly sounded a cautious note on the this year even as stock markets have risen, citing uncertainty over the restructuring of US tax policy and other variables. In an interview tied to BlackRock's second-quarter earnings, Fink told Reuters that US growth rates would likely be around 2 percent to 2.5 per cent, echoing comments last week by Federal Reserve Chair Meanwhile, economic prospects elsewhere in the world are on the upswing. "The world feels very good," Fink told Reuters from Copenhagen, where his company's board is meeting, citing economic performance in Europe, China, and "There's still some dark clouds in the United States." Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Friday lashed out against political gridlock in Washington and how it is stalling growth, saying it is "almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world."