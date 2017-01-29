TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Donald Trump's trade policies to have minimal impact on India: Nomura
Business Standard

US military kills 14 Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen raid

One soldier died; three more were injured during the raid

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

militants, US, military raid, Yemen
Representational image

One US soldier died and three were injured in a raid in Yemen, the United States military said today, adding that 14 members of Al-Qaeda were also killed.

A local Yemeni official had reported that the raid left 41 suspected Al-Qaeda militants and 16 civilians dead, among them eight women and eight children.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

US military kills 14 Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen raid

One soldier died; three more were injured during the raid

One soldier died; three more were injured during the raid
One US soldier died and three were injured in a raid in Yemen, the United States military said today, adding that 14 members of Al-Qaeda were also killed.

A local Yemeni official had reported that the raid left 41 suspected Al-Qaeda militants and 16 civilians dead, among them eight women and eight children.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

US military kills 14 Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen raid

One soldier died; three more were injured during the raid

One US soldier died and three were injured in a raid in Yemen, the United States military said today, adding that 14 members of Al-Qaeda were also killed.

A local Yemeni official had reported that the raid left 41 suspected Al-Qaeda militants and 16 civilians dead, among them eight women and eight children.

image
Business Standard
177 22