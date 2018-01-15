JUST IN
US moves ships, stealth bombers toward Korea ahead of Winter Olympics

The moves represent routine training and scheduled upgrades, according to US military officials

AP/PTI  |  Tokyo 

The US is beefing up its presence around the Korean Peninsula ahead of next month's Winter Olympics by deploying stealth bombers, at least one extra aircraft carrier and a new amphibious assault ship to the region. The moves represent routine training and scheduled upgrades, according to US military officials. But coming after Washington agreed to postpone massive annual military manoeuvres with the South until after the Pyeongchang Olympics, North Korea says the US is trying to put a chill on its renewed talks with Seoul. Representatives of both Koreas held a second round of talks today near the Demilitarized Zone.

The talks are intended to pave the way for a North Korean delegation to join in the Games.

