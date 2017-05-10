TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

US officials' visit to Dalai Lama violates commitment with China on Tibet

Meeting with the Tibetan spiritual leader took place in Dharamshala on Wed

ANI  |  Beijing 

Dalai Lama
File photo of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai during a religious discourse at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery, Bomdila in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

China on Wednesday lodged a diplomatic protest with the United States over a Congressional delegation's meeting with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India saying the move violated Washington's commitment not to support Tibet's independence.

"The 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile who has long been engaged in anti-China separatist activities in foreign countries under the pretext of religion. The Dalai Lama is also the head of the Tibetan independence group," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

The spokesperson added that the US delegation's visit to Dharamshala and their meeting with the Dalai Lama has "sent a very wrong signal to the outside world about supporting Tibetan independence and violated the US government's commitment not to support Tibet s independence."

"We are firmly opposed to that and have lodged solemn representation with the American side. We urge the relevant Congressmen of the US to properly deal with the Tibetan related issues and stop all kinds of contacts with the Dalai Lama and take immediate measures to remove the negative impact," he said.

Previous US Presidents, including Barack Obama, have also met the Dalai Lama.

A US bipartisan Congressional delegation headed by House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday met the 81-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader.

