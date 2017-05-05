US opens criminal investigation against Uber for operating in banned areas

TRENDING ON BS
AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

The US government has launched a criminal investigation into Uber for the use of secret software that enabled the company to operate in areas where it was banned or restricted, a media report said.

The Justice Department probe is the latest blow for the company, which has been rocked by a series of embarrassing disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and a lawsuit from Google's parent company accusing Uber of stealing technology.



The investigation is in its early stages, the The Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the probe.

The software program, called Greyball, first revealed by the New York Times in March, enabled drivers to avoid detection from the transportation authorities by identifying regulators posing as Uber customers in order to deny them rides.

