US opens criminal investigation against Uber for operating in banned areas

Probe is the latest blow for the firm which has already been mired in various controversies

Probe is the latest blow for the firm which has already been mired in various controversies

The has launched a criminal into for the use of secret software that enabled the company to operate in areas where it was banned or restricted, a media report said.



The Justice Department probe is the latest blow for the company, which has been rocked by a series of embarrassing disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and a lawsuit from Google's parent company accusing of stealing technology.



The is in its early stages, the The Post reported, citing a person familiar with the probe.



The software program, called Greyball, first revealed by the New York Times in March, enabled drivers to avoid detection from the transportation authorities by identifying regulators posing as customers in order to deny them rides.

AFP/PTI