JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Mark Zuckerberg's Washington mission: Stay cool in a very hot seat
Business Standard

US President Donald Trump may meet Kim Jong-un in May or early June

According to earlier reports, Pyongyang was ready to discuss denuclearization

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

North Korea, US
Photo: Shutterstock

US President Donald Trump said today he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong- un next month or in early June, after a report that Pyongyang was ready to discuss denuclearization at the summit.

Speaking to reporters before a cabinet meeting, Trump said the summit would be sometime in "May or early June.
First Published: Mon, April 09 2018. 23:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements