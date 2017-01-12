US protectionist tone to have bearing on IT sector: Naushad Forbes

Indo-US bilateral relations will continue to move forward under the Trump regime

The protectionist sentiments in the US will have a bearing on the Indian IT industry but Indo-US bilateral relations in other economic and strategic sectors will "continue to move forward" under the new Trump regime, according to President Naushad Forbes.



"It has been there in the campaign, it has been there in the run up to the inauguration with fairly unbelievable involvement in policy-making through tweets," Forbes told PTI when asked if there is increasing protectionism in the US.



Asked if the protectionist sentiments in the US have been on a rise, he said, "Oh yes, without question" but pointed out that the impact would be limited to specific sectors. He said with exception to the IT and industry, relations will continue to progress on the "security, strategic side, and economic side".



"One exception is the IT services business ... I think the IT services business will be affected by the protectionist noises that we are hearing. It is something that we will have to deal with and engage with, as best we can.



"For the rest of the relationship, the broader economic relationship, the rest of industry ... Because the Indian industry is a very active investor in the US and the US industry is a very active investor in India, they will continue to be so ... And the broader security relationship between the Governments, I think all that will continue to move forward," he said.



On whether will lead a delegation to the US to meet up with policymakers after the new President assumes charge in January, Forbes said that the chamber's annual CEOs mission to the US is slated for mid-this year.



"We do an annual CEOs mission to the US, we will definitely be doing that ... It usually is in June-July and that would be the right time also because by then the new administration would be fully in place, and that will be the right time to start engaging in a deep way with the administration," he said.



Already battling headwinds of a slowing growth, the USD



150-billion Indian IT industry has been concerned about "creeping" protectionism and negative sentiments in its key markets including the US, which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of its export earnings.



Indian players like TCS and Infosys are, in fact, heavily dependent on the US market.



Earlier this month, a Bill targeting H-1B visas was reintroduced in the US Congress by two lawmakers who said it will help crack down on the work visa abuse.



Donald Trump, who is due to take over as the 45th US President this month, is known for his hardline stance on protectionism and anti-immigration. While the industry has tried putting on a brave face, there are deep concerns about tightening of visa norms that will push up the cost of doing business.



Nasscom has been arguing that corporate America also needs technology services, given the shortage of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills.



"The issue is as much about what is good for the US economy. The fact is that according to US own statistics, over one million IT-related jobs will remain unfilled in 2018... So, reality has to be kept in mind before steps are taken," R Chandrashekhar, President of software association Nasscom said recently.

