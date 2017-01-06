US puts Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden on balcklist

The United States on Thursday designated slain leader Osama Bin Laden's son as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist' (SDGT).

Hamza, who is in his twenties, has been designated under section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States, according to a U.S. State Department statement.

The statement said that as a result of this designation, all property subject to U.S. jurisdiction in which has any interest is blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him.

On August 14, 2015 Hamza bin Laden, son of Usama bin Laden, was officially announced by senior leader as an official member of the group.

Today's action notifies the U.S. public and the international community that is actively engaged in terrorism, said the statement.