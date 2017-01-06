TRENDING ON BS
US puts Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden on blacklist

Hamza bin Laden was officially announced as an official member of the group in 2014

ANI  |  Washington 

Osama bin Laden
Osama bin Laden (Photo: Wikipedia)

The United States on Thursday designated slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist' (SDGT).

Hamza, who is in his twenties, has been designated under section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States, according to a U.S. State Department statement.

The statement said that as a result of this designation, all property subject to U.S. jurisdiction in which Hamza bin Laden has any interest is blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him.

On August 14, 2015 Hamza bin Laden, son of Usama bin Laden, was officially announced by Al-Qaeda senior leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as an official member of the group.

Today's action notifies the U.S. public and the international community that Hamza bin Laden is actively engaged in terrorism, said the statement.

