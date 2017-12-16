US Republicans unveil final tax Bill slashing corporate tax rate to 21%

The ruling today unveiled the final version of their bill which promises massive cuts for the middle class and businesses.



The Cuts and Jobs Act lowers the corporate rate to 21 per cent (beginning January 1, 2018) down from 35 per cent, the largest reduction in the history of the US.



The voting on the USD 1.5 trillion cut bill will be held next week and if passed will be the most sweeping overhaul in decades.Donald Trump, who had promised tax-cut during his campaign, now wants the bill signed into by the end of the year."By lowering rates, simplifying the rigged and burdensome code, and repealing the failed on lower- and middle- households known as the Obamacare individual mandate, this legislation will grow our economy, raise wages, and promote economic competitiveness," said." applauds the House and conferees on coming to an agreement on the Cuts and Jobs Act, and looks forward to fulfilling the promise he made to the American people to give them a cut by the end of the year," she said.The statement came after the House and the agreed on the unified bill.Senators and also voiced their support for the bill.hoped to deliver the bill to the President's desk just in time for"We have been working toward this for years, and now the American people are closer to a plan that will deliver higher wages, lower taxes, a simpler system, and a stronger American economy," he said.said the bill overhauls America's code to deliver relief for workers, families and job creators, and revitalise the nation'sThe act will lower taxes across the board, eliminate costly special-interest breaks, and modernise system"The Cuts and Jobs Act will help create more jobs, increase paychecks, and make the code simpler and fairer for Americans of all walks of life," said Ryan.With this bill, the typical family of four earning the median family of USD 73,000 will receive a cut of USD 2,059.The Bill also expands the Child Credit from USD 1,000 to USD 2,000 for single filers and married couples to help parents with the cost of raising children.The credit is fully refundable up to USD 1,400 and begins to phase-out for families making over USD 400,000.Ryan said the reduction in the corporate rate will help American businesses bring home foreign earnings to invest in growing jobs and paychecks in local communities."This is the first major reform in a generation. It means relief for hardworking families and a jumpstart for our economy," Ryan said.The opposition Democrats, however, slammed the Bill alleging that it benefited only the rich."Slashing the top rate for the wealthiest Americans even deeper is Republicans final insult to hard-working Americans in this deficit-exploding scam of a bill,""Republicans went into conference with two bills that raise taxes on tens of millions of middle class families. But instead of actually helping middle class Americans, the GOP throws them a few meagre crumbs while slashing taxes for millionaires even deeper," she said.