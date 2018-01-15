US set to unveil revised rules for self-driving cars to spur innovation

The administration plans to unveil revised self-driving guidelines this summer to give carmakers more freedom to develop self-driving technologies, the US has said.

Speaking during the Auto Show, she said the government is set to issue third set of voluntary guidelines for this summer, the News reported late on Sunday.

The approach to "will be tech neutral and flexible -- not top-down, or command and control".

"The (Transportation) Department will not be in the business of picking winners or losers or favouring one form of technology over another," Chao said.

The government is updating its guidelines "to avoid a patchwork of different approaches by encouraging interoperability standards and consistent rules, while respecting the role of state and local governments," she told the audience.

"It will address barriers to the safe integration of for motor carriers, transit, trucks, infrastructure and other modes, as well," Chao added.

Chao said the guidelines will be consistently updated to keep up with innovation, adding that the government has made a call out to identify regulatory and infrastructure barriers to innovation.

The US has already asked permission from federal regulators to deploy its first driverless fleet in 2019.

" filed a Safety Petition with the for its fourth-generation self-driving Cruise AV, the first production-ready vehicle built from the start to operate safely on its own, with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls," GM announced last week.

GM plans to deploy its self-driving vehicles first for ride-sharing service.

Customers will use a mobile app to request a ride, just like they use ride-sharing today. The only difference is that customers will control the experience through buttons and touch screen tablets.

With a vision of zero crashes, zero emissions, GM claims that the driverless Cruise "has the potential to provide a level of safety far beyond the capabilities of humans."