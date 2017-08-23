US slaps sanctions on China, Russia firms for helping N Korea nuke efforts

The United States has slapped new sanctions on Chinese and Russian entities, accusing them of advocating North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

Specifically, the sanctions are aimed at 16 entities and individuals that assist "already designated persons who support North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, deal in the North Korean energy trade, facilitate its exportation of workers, and enable sanctioned North Korean entities to access the US and financial systems," reported CNN, quoting the Treasury Department.

Coupled with the United Nations Security Council resolution passed earlier this month, Tuesday's sanctions are intended to further isolate the entities outside of North Korea that are facilitating Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

"It is unacceptable for individuals and companies in China, Russia, and elsewhere to enable North Korea to generate income used to develop weapons of mass destruction and destabilize the region," CNN quoted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as saying.

The move follows a war of words between Washington and Pyongyang over recent missile tests that show North Korea is capable of reaching the US mainland.

The sanctions effectively block their targets from accessing much of the global financial system, as well as freezing any US assets.

US President Donald Trump signed into law a new batch of sanctions on Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow.

Meanwhile, has urged the US to 'immediately correct its mistake' of sanctioning Chinese firms over North Korea.

The sanctions target restrict dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.

The law also limits the US president's ability to ease any sanctions on by requiring Congress' approval to lift any restrictions.

Earlier, President Donald Trump's grudging signature on new sanctions punishing for alleged meddling in last year's US election sparked an explosive rhetorical response in Moscow.

Trump acknowledged the sharp worsening of the crucial relationship between and United States and blamed lawmakers for forcing his hand on sanctions.

The sanctions target Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restricts dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.