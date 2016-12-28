US Sold $40 Billion in Weapons in 2015, Topping Global Market

The again ranked first in global weapons sales last year, signing deals for about $40 billion, or half of all agreements in the worldwide arms bazaar, and far ahead of France, the No. 2 weapons dealer with $15 billion in sales, according to a new congressional study. Developing nations continued to be the largest buyers of arms in 2015, with Qatar signing deals for more than $17 billion in weapons last year, followed by Egypt, which agreed to buy almost $12 billion in arms, and Saudi Arabia, with over $8 billion in weapons purchases.

Key Findings

The value of all arms transfer agreements worldwide (to both developed and developing nations) in 2015 was $79.9 billion

The and collectively made agreements in 2015 valued at over $55.4 billion, 69.4% of all international arms transfer

For the period 2012-2015, the total value of all international arms transfer agreements ($317 bn dollars) was higher than the worldwide value during 2008-2011 ($266.6 bn)

In 2015, developing nations accounted for 81.7% of all arms transfer agreements made worldwide