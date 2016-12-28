US Sold $40 Billion in Weapons in 2015, Topping Global Market

-
- The value of all arms transfer agreements worldwide (to both developed and developing nations) in 2015 was $79.9 billion
- The United States and France collectively made agreements in 2015 valued at over $55.4 billion, 69.4% of all international arms transfer
- For the period 2012-2015, the total value of all international arms transfer agreements ($317 bn dollars) was higher than the worldwide value during 2008-2011 ($266.6 bn)
- In 2015, developing nations accounted for 81.7% of all arms transfer agreements made worldwide
