US spending bill gets tough on Pak; merges Trump's security aid freeze

The freeze on security aid to Pakistan, announced by the Administration early this year, has been incorporated in the $1.3 trillion spending bill which will fund the for the remainder of fiscal 2018.

Congressional leaders, after weeks of negotiations, last night reached a deal on federal spending till September 30, two days before a deadline to fund the government or risk a shutdown.

The 2,232-page draft bill provides the largest funding increase for the in 15 years and makes significant and border security.

In January, the US had suspended about $2 billion in security aid to for failing to clamp down on the Afghan and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens.

According to the legislation, any assistance to under the "Foreign Military Financing Programme" may be made available only to support counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency capabilities in

The bill withholds $33 million in financial assistance to unless the informs the that Dr is released from jail and cleared of all charges relating to the assistance provided to the US in locating

In 30 days of the enactment of the Act, the would consult with the Committees on Appropriations on the funds that is anticipated to be subject to the January 2018 policy decision of the to suspend security assistance for

The expects the to promptly inform it in the case of any changes to its current policy along with its justification.

For the civilian assistance to Pakistan, the omnibus spending bill asks the to provide a report on the amount of financing and other support, if any, provided by the government to schools supported by, affiliated with, or run by the or any domestic or foreign terrorist organisation in that country.

The would also seek certification from the Defense Secretary and the on issues, including that the government was cooperating with the US in counter-terrorism efforts against the Haqqani Network, the Quetta Shura Taliban, the Lashkar e-Tayyiba, the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Al Qaeda and other domestic and foreign terrorist organisations.

Also, that they were taking steps to end support for such groups and prevent them from basing and operating in and carrying out cross border attacks into neighboring countries.

They also need to certify that is not supporting terrorist activities against the US or coalition forces in Afghanistan, and Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies are not intervening extra-judicially into political and judicial processes.

The Defense Secretary and the also need to certify that is dismantling improvised (IED) networks and interdicting used in the manufacture of IEDs; preventing the proliferation of nuclear-related material and expertise; and implementing policies to protect judicial independence and due process of law.

However, as is in all such cases, there is provision of national interest waiver; but this needs to be on a case-by-case basis with proper explanation to the Congress, the bill says.

Republican leaders had said that the plans to vote today, which would soon be followed by the

The had yesterday said that the has agreed to the bill.