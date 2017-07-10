G20 summit 2017: US squeezes steel concessions amid tariff threat

G20 members agreed to address growing overcapacity, rock-bottom prices in global steel markets

Group of 20 leaders agreed to address growing overcapacity and rock-bottom prices in global steel markets, bowing to pressure from the administration after it threatened to impose punitive tariffs on its allies.

In talks that stretched into the early hours of Saturday, officials managed to get language inserted into the communique that sets deadlines for members to address excess steel production, according to a leaked copy of the text. Countries like will also have to be more transparent about how they subsidise domestic producers. In return, the agreed to boilerplate language reiterating the G20’s commitment to fightThe threat of a trade war on steel hung over this week’s summit in Hamburg and those fears were compounded Friday when German Chancellor said negotiations were proving to be difficult. That said, the statement still preserves Trump’s ability to impose harsh new steel tariffs if he determines they are warranted.The is a net importer of steel used for construction, and other demands. But President Donald promised during his election campaign to help revive the steel industry and said the can’t take chances by relying on imports of the metal for reasons of national and economic security.In a key passage, the communique urges world leaders to “urgently” seek the removal of “market-distorting and other types of support by governments and related entities,” according to a copy provided to Bloomberg. That was significantly stronger than the language adopted by the at last year’s summit in Hangzhou,The joint statement further calls on members to “fulfill their commitments on enhancing information sharing and cooperation by August 2017, and to rapidly develop concrete policy solutions that reduce steel excess capacity.”The data and proposed policy solutions will then be compiled into a report and published by the OECD’s Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity in November, according to the leaked communique text.members will take stock of their progress during Argentina’s 2018 summit in Buenos Aires, the text said.The text represents a blow to President Xi Jinping, who has resisted Washington’s efforts to squarely blame his government for the excess capacity and depressed prices for steel products.Despite China’s commitment to reduce the country’s annual steel capacity by as much as 150 million tons before 2020, and European regulators argue that has not done enough to curb its government for steel and other products.The administration ultimately endorsed language to fight protectionist measures and ensure reciprocity in trade and frameworks. It’s noteworthy that officials opposed such language at the finance ministers’ meeting in March – less than a month before launched investigations to determine whether cheap imports of steel pose a threat to national security.In addition, the July 8 communique text recognised the right of members to apply “legitimate trade defense instruments” to address “unfair trade practices” — something that preserves Trump’s ability to impose tariffs in future.The text comes as mulls new trade defense instruments to permit higher anti-dumping duties on exports from countries where there are “significant distortions” to free market forces.“The European Union got everything we wanted,” an official said. “We were very successful in what we wanted to obtain.”The share prices of the biggest domestic steelmakers, including Nucor, United States Steel and Steel Dynamics, surged after Trump’s election on expectations that the president would implement policies to reduce the amount of foreign metal coming into the country. The benchmark price for steel rose 55 per cent last year, its biggest gain in at least a decade, after a slate of successful trade cases levied anti-dumping and countervailing duties against countries includingWhen a probe was launched in April, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross argued that had failed to deliver on promises to reduce excess steel capacity, a situation that he said was hurting the industry. has noted that its shipments to the are low-end steel products that local producers aren’t willing to make.Ross originally planned to submit findings from the investigation in June, but missed the self-imposed deadline amid news reports that the administration was debating what level of tariffs to impose. considered slapping 20 per cent duties on steel, before deciding to soften his approach, online publication Axios reported early this month, citing unnamed administration officials.