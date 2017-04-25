TRENDING ON BS
US state of Arkansas executes two prisoners in one night

This is the first double execution in the United States in 17 years

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Arkansas double execution Photo: Twitter

The southern state of Arkansas executed two inmates, the first double execution in the United States in 17 years, according to the Arkansas attorney general.

Leslie Rutledge said that Jack Jones and Marcel Williams, both sentenced to death in the 1990s, were executed by lethal injection after higher courts rejected their final legal appeals.

