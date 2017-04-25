US state of Arkansas executes two prisoners in one night

This is the first double execution in the United States in 17 years

The southern state of executed two inmates, the first double execution in the United States in 17 years, according to the attorney general.



said that and Marcel Williams, both sentenced to death in the 1990s, were executed by after higher courts rejected their final legal appeals.

AFP | PTI