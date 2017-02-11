US stocks close higher on energy lift, Trump tax talk

Wall Street's main stock indexes rose to fresh all-time closing highs as a spike in oil prices supported energy shares and investors renewed their optimism about President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 98.48 points, or 0.49 percent, to 20,270.88, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 8.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,316.15 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 18.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,734.13.

President said he would release a major reform plan in the coming weeks.