US stocks slip, treasuries rise as Trump ratch up rhetoric against N Korea

remained on cautious footing as slumped a second day and haven assets pushed higher after tensions mounted between the US and erased gains after inventories data.

The Index retreated, European equities slipped and emerging-market shares fell the most since May after President Donald ratcheted up his rhetoric against

headed for its largest increase in two months while the yen and Swiss franc posted the biggest gains among G-10 currencies.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.22 per cent. Volatility gauges from the US to Japan rose after said in response to a Washington Post report on North Korea’s nuclear capabilities that further threats from the country would be met with “fire and fury.”

said it’s examining an operational plan for firing a ballistic missile toward