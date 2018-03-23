US stocks tumble to worst day in six weeks after Donald Trump tariff action

-
US stocks slumped on Thursday as President Donald Trump's move to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports drove fears about the impact on the global economy, fuelling the biggest percentage declines in Wall Street's three major indexes since they entered correction territory six weeks ago.
Trump signed a presidential memorandum that will target the Chinese imports only after a consultation period. China will have space to respond, reducing the risk of immediate retaliation from Beijing.
But after equities recovered somewhat from earlier lows, selling pressure resumed on Wall Street heading into the close as investors fretted over the potential scale of US tariffs and possible impact on global trade.
"There's too much negative sentiment right now," said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management in Boston. "It's possible that it will be rough sledding for a while. I don't see anything on the horizon that will reassure people that things are just great."
Major industrials slumped. Plane maker Boeing Co
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 724.42 points, or 2.93 per cent, to 23,957.89, the S&P 500 lost 68.24 points, or 2.52 per cent, to 2,643.69, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 178.61 points, or 2.43 per cent, to 7,166.68.
The losses marked the biggest daily percentage drop for each of the major indexes since Feb. 8, when the Dow and S&P confirmed a market correction from their January 26 highs.
Selling was broad, with only the defensive utilities 0.44 on the plus side, up 0.44 per cent, out of 11 major S&P sectors.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term volatility in the S&P 500, finished up 5.48 points at 23.34, its highest close since February 13.23.34.
US treasury prices gained as investors sought out safe havens. Benchmark 10-year notes
The drop in yields weighed on financial stocks, which were down 3.70 per cent, making them the worst performing of the major sectors.
Another decline in shares of Facebook Inc
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said he was open to additional government regulation and happy to testify before the US Congress.
AbbVie Inc
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.09-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and 19 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 36 new highs and 59 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 7.77 billion shares, compared to the 7.17 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
