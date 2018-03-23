US stocks tumble to worst day in six weeks after Donald Trump tariff action

slumped on Thursday as Donald Trump's move to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of drove fears about the impact on the global economy, fuelling the biggest percentage declines in Wall Street's three major indexes since they entered correction territory six weeks ago.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum that will target the only after a consultation period. will have space to respond, reducing the risk of immediate retaliation from Beijing.

But after equities recovered somewhat from earlier lows, selling pressure resumed on Wall Street heading into the close as investors fretted over the potential scale of US tariffs and possible impact on global trade.

"There's too much negative sentiment right now," said John Carey, portfolio manager at in "It's possible that it will be rough sledding for a while. I don't see anything on the horizon that will reassure people that things are just great."

Major industrials slumped. Plane maker Boeing Co lost 5.2 per cent, Caterpillar Inc dropped 5.7 and 3M Co lost 4.7. The three were among the biggest drags on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The sector plunged 3.28 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 724.42 points, or 2.93 per cent, to 23,957.89, the lost 68.24 points, or 2.52 per cent, to 2,643.69, and the dropped 178.61 points, or 2.43 per cent, to 7,166.68.

The losses marked the biggest daily percentage drop for each of the major indexes since Feb. 8, when the Dow and S&P confirmed a market correction from their January 26 highs.

Selling was broad, with only the 0.44 on the plus side, up 0.44 per cent, out of 11 major S&P sectors.

The Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term volatility in the S&P 500, finished up 5.48 points at 23.34, its highest close since February 13.23.34.

US treasury prices gained as investors sought out safe havens. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 23/32 in price to yield 2.8244 per cent, from 2.907 per cent late on Wednesday.

The drop in yields weighed on financial stocks, which were down 3.70 per cent, making them the worst performing of the major sectors.

Another decline in shares of , down 2.7 per cent, continued to weigh on the broader market and the tech sector, the best performing S&P group for this year. The S&P technology index fell 2.69 per cent on fears of greater regulation in the wake of the Facebook data leak.

Facebook Chief Executive said he was open to additional government regulation and happy to testify before the US Congress.

tumbled 12.8 per cent after the drugmaker said it would not seek accelerated approval for its experimental lung cancer treatment based on results from a mid-stage study.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.09-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The posted three new 52-week highs and 19 new lows; the recorded 36 new highs and 59 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 7.77 billion shares, compared to the 7.17 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.