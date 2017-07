United States (US) forces carried out a successful test on Sunday of a missile-interception system, military officials said.

The test of the so-called (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) system, which the US wants to set up in South Korea, came two days after North Korea's second test of an (intercontinental ballistic missile).

In the American test, a medium-range was launched from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft flying over the Pacific and a unit in "detected, tracked and intercepted the target," the US Defense Agency said.