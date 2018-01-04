US to announce specific actions against Pakistan to force terror crackdown

The White House has said it would announce specific actions against this week to force it to crack down on terrorists on its soil, reflecting Donald Trump's tough stance against the country over the issue.



The remarks by White House came after Trump accused of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.



"They can do more to stop and we want them to do that," Sanders said.The White House said it would likely announce actions to pressure within days."We'll continue to keep you posted as those decisions are finalised," Sanders said."In terms of specific actions, I think you'll see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours..." Sanders told reporters on Tuesday during a news conference in which she asked to step up its actions against terrorists and militant groups operating from its soil.reported that the announcement in this regard is expected Thursday.However, there was no response from the White House on the timing and nature of such an announcement.On Monday, in his first tweet of the year, Trump said that the US has "foolishly" given more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.A day later, the White House said that it was suspended $55 million financial security assistance to as mandated by in its 2016 budget.US to the UN Nikki Haley also accused of playing a "double game" by claiming to support the US-led war against while providing a haven to terrorist groups.has expressed "deep disappointment" over the US statements, saying the accusations strike with "great insensitivity" at the trust between the two countries.Pakistan's in a tweet challenged Trump's claim that the US has given more than USD 33 billion dollars as aid over the last 15 years, saying verification by an audit firm would prove the US wrong.