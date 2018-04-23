US Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin hints at China truce amid trade dispute

Secretary said he’s considering a trip to amid a with that finance chiefs warn could derail the global economic upswing.

said he’s “cautiously optimistic” of reaching an agreement with that bridges their differences over trade. “A trip is under consideration,” told reporters on Saturday in Washington at the Monetary Fund’s (IMF) spring meetings. “I’m not going to make a comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed.”

China’s Ministry of Commerce said Sunday it is aware that the US is considering a visit to to negotiate economic and and welcomes such a move.

A visit by the secretary to could signal a breakthrough in the spat between the world’s two-biggest economies, whose threats to slap tariffs on each other have rattled markets and raised fears of a It would come at a sensitive time for the region’s geopolitics, with negotiations under way on a planned meeting between President and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Mnuchin’s remarks came as finance ministers and central bankers at the meetings gave their latest economic assessments, often citing trade as a threat looming over the strongest upswing in seven years.

Global growth has strengthened and is increasingly broad based, the IMF’s main advisory committee said Saturday. However, it noted that “rising financial vulnerabilities, increasing trade and geopolitical tensions, and historically high global debt threaten global growth prospects.”

First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton summed up the main takeaway he heard from officials at the meetings this week as “time’s are good but it’s getting risky.” said he met with Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, at the gathering this week. The discussions focused on issues related to the Chinese central bank, not trade, said the secretary. said they also discussed China’s planned further opening of some markets, a move that US has encouraged and “appreciated.”

“ will vigorously push forward the reform and opening-up of the financial sector, significantly relax market access restrictions, create a more attractive investment environment, strengthen the protection of intellectual properties and actively expand imports,” Yi said in a statement on Saturday. has announced plans to gradually remove foreign ownership caps for limits for car-, ship- and aircraft-makers.

said has been “very helpful” in supporting US sanctions against North Korea, and he welcomed Kim’s suspension of nuclear weapons testing that was announced the day earlier.

“We are going to continue the sanctions” and a “maximum pressure” campaign until abandons its in a verifiable way, he said.

indicated he’s involved in a “dialogue” with the Chinese government to resolve the “We’re cautiously optimistic to see if we can try to reach an agreement,” he said.

Tensions have been escalating as Trump accuses of unfair trade and presses for a reduction in the the U.S.’s $375 billion trade deficit with the Asian nation.

The president is threatening to impose tariffs on as much as $150 billion on Chinese imports to punish the nation for alleged intellectual property theft.



If the US follows through, has vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs on everything from American airplanes to soybeans.

also said he met with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov during the meeting, at Russia’s request. Moscow sought “clarification” on US sanctions, said, without elaborating. “These are very important tools. We will continue to look at the use of sanctions in all different areas,” he said.

Siluanov on Friday said he views sanctions as “an instrument of protectionism” and condemned any measures taken against his country.

The US has had discussions with on a possible bilateral trade agreement, the secretary said. Trump had a “very successful” meeting this week in with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he told that protectionism isn’t good. The U.S. and clearly differ on their trade policies, Aso told reporters on Friday after meetings between the Group of 20 on the sidelines of the summit.

France’s Emmanuel Macron lands in Washington Monday with a mission to take the edge off Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, for Europe at least.

The French president has had more success in striking up a rapport with Trump than most global leaders but his record of securing policy concessions is patchy all the same. While Macron pointed to this month’s missile strikes against Syria as a victory for French diplomacy, he failed to keep the and his aides last week played down expectations that he might persuade Trump to change course on other issues.