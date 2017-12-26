US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sent gift-wrapped box of horse manure

A gift-wrapped package addressed to Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s home in a posh neighborhood that was suspected of being a bomb was instead filled with horse manure, police told local media.

The package was found on Saturday evening in a next-door neighbour’s driveway in Bel Air, the Police Department told Times and KNBC television, the affiliate in The package also included a card with negative comments about President and the new US tax law signed by Trump last week.

Reuters could not reach LAPD officials for comment on Sunday.

An LAPD bomb squad X-rayed the package before opening it and found the horse manure inside, police told local media. Aerial footage from KNBC showed officers investigating a large box in wrapping paper, then dumping a large amount of what they later identified as the manure and opening the card that was included inside.

Mnuchin, who KNBC said was not home when the package was discovered, is a former executive and Hollywood film financier.

A road in Bel Air was closed for about two hours, KNBC reported. The is also investigating the incident, according to the TV station.