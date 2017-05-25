US undermining probe by leaking information on Manchester attack: UK Police

Leaks from an investigation into the Manchester terror attack
are undermining the probe, British police said on Thursday as the BBC reported that police had stopped sharing information with the US.
A spokesman for Britain's anti-terror police said in a statement that British investigators relied on trust
with security partners around the world.
"These relationships enable us
to collaborate and share privileged and sensitive information that allows us
to defeat terrorism
and protect the public at home and abroad," the spokesman said.
"When that trust
is breached it undermines these relationships and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families," he said.
"This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorised disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism
investigation".
The BBC on Thursday reported that Britain
had stopped sharing information with US law
enforcement "because of a series of leaks thought to have come from the American intelligence community".
Contacted by AFP, Greater Manchester Police declined to comment on the BBC report.
The New York Times published on Wednesday what appeared to be police photographs showing fragments from the bomb and a backpack used to conceal it.
