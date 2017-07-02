US warns businesses of hacking campaign

Since at least May, hackers used tainted phishing emails to harvest credentials

The US government warned industrial firms this week about a targeting the nuclear and energy sectors, the latest event to highlight the power industry’s vulnerability to cyber attacks.



Since at least May, hackers used tainted “phishing” emails to “harvest credentials” so they could gain access to networks of their targets, according to a joint report from the US Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation.



The report provided to the industrial firms was reviewed by Reuters on Friday. While disclosing attacks, and warning that in some cases hackers succeeded in compromising the networks of their targets, it did not identify any specific victims.



“Historically, cyber actors have strategically targeted the energy sector with various goals ranging from cyber espionage to the ability to disrupt energy systems in the event of a hostile conflict,” the report said.



Jim Finkle | Reuters