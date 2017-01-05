US will stay committed to one-China policy: John Kerry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that outgoing Secretary of State told him in a phone call on Thursday that America will stay committed to the one- policy, the media reported.

The call between the two powers' top diplomats came days ahead of a stopover in the by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, said a report in South Morning Post.

The one- policy, which maintains that Taiwan is part of China, has been the bedrock of Sino- relations for four decades, said the report.

"The one- policy based on the three Sino-American joint communiques remains the consensus of both (Democratic and Republican) parties," Kerry was quoted as saying.

During the phone conversation with Wang, Kerry also stressed the importance of Sino- ties.

Beijing in recent weeks expressed unease over President-elect Donald Trump's earlier statement casting doubt on the one- policy.

Beijing also expressed concerns over the incoming President's decision to pack his administration with many vocal veteran critics, and has sought Washington's reassurance on the Taiwan issue.

Wang also urged the incoming administration to deal carefully with bilateral ties and to heed Beijing's concerns on a host of issues concerning its national interests and sovereignty.