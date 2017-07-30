US won't allow China to 'just talk' over North Korea: Donald Trump

-
ALSO READAll options on table: US warns North Korea after missile launch China warns of war risk as Trump rattles sabre at North Korea I believe China is pressuring North Korea on missile, nukes programs: Trump North Korea 'disrespected' China, Xi Jinping with missile test: Trump Xi Jinping, Donald Trump discuss North Korea, Syria over phone
-
I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017
The Pentagon confirmed that North Korea on Friday launched its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU