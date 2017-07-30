US won't allow China to 'just talk' over North Korea: Donald Trump

President once again blasted for its inaction against following Pyongyang's latest

He said in a series of tweets, "I am very disappointed in Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. could easily solve this problem!"

I am very disappointed in Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

...they do NOTHING for with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017 The Pentagon confirmed that on Friday launched its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Pentagon confirmed that on Friday launched its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The launch came a day after the 64th anniversary of the armistice that ended the

The anniversary had led to increased concerns the regime planned another test to fire another intercontinental ballistic missile.

Earlier this month on July 4, Pyongyang had also conducted its first successful test of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, which it said was a "gift" to "American b******s" on their Independence Day.

The President has repeatedly called on to step up the pressure on its rogue ally, Pyongyang, and to do more to halt its nuclear program.

His comments are a contrast to what he said in April this year as he praised Chinese efforts to rein in

Trump told a news conference at the time that he was confident Chinese President would "try very hard" to pressure Beijing's ally and neighbour over its nuclear and missile programs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)