US won't allow China to 'just talk' over North Korea: Donald Trump

Trump threatens to halt Obamacare subsidies unless its repeal is approved
US President Donald Trump once again blasted China for its inaction against North Korea following Pyongyang's latest missile launch.

He said in a series of tweets, "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"
The Pentagon confirmed that North Korea on Friday launched its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The launch came a day after the 64th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.

The anniversary had led to increased concerns the regime planned another test to fire another intercontinental ballistic missile.

Earlier this month on July 4, Pyongyang had also conducted its first successful test of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, which it said was a "gift" to "American b******s" on their Independence Day.

The US President has repeatedly called on China to step up the pressure on its rogue ally, Pyongyang, and to do more to halt its nuclear program.

His comments are a contrast to what he said in April this year as he praised Chinese efforts to rein in North Korea.

Trump told a news conference at the time that he was confident Chinese President Xi Jinping would "try very hard" to pressure Beijing's ally and neighbour North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.

