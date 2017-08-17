13 dead as van crashes into crowd in Barcelona 'terror attack'



At least 13 people were killed after a van ploughed into crowds in Barcelona's avenue in the city centre on Thursday, Cadena SER radio station reported, citing police sources. A regional government source confirmed that the was a terror attack.



Police said some people were dead and injured but did not confirm the number of casualties, adding that they were searching for the driver of the van.



city councilor said we can confirm that at least one dead and 32 injured from the At least 13 people were killed after a van ploughed into crowds in Barcelona's avenue in the city centre on Thursday, Cadena SER radio station reported, citing police sources. A regional government source confirmed that the was a terror attack.Police said some people were dead and injured but did not confirm the number of casualties, adding that they were searching for the driver of the van.city councilor said we can confirm that at least one dead and 32 injured from the

Spain's El Periodico newspaper also said between 20 to 25 people were injured as a van mowed down pedestrians on Las Ramblas, a spot popular with tourists in Barcelona, citing police sources.



Soon afterwards, El Periodico reported that two armed men were holed up in a bar in Barcelona's city centre, and said that there was gunfire in the area, although it did not cite the source of the information.



It was, however, not clear whether the incidents were connected.



After the van crash, Spanish Prime Minister said he is in contact with all the authorities, priority is to attend to the injured.



Catalan Police said on Twitter that they had activated the protocol for attacks after a van mowed down people in Barcelona's tourist area, though they added that the motive behind the crash was not yet clear. Later, the police said the act was being treated as a terrorist attack.



We cannot say the reasons of this attack in BCN but the planned device was already activated in cases of consummate attack — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city this afternoon, apparently being helped by police and



Police in Barcelona, Spain's second-largest city, told crowds fleeing the scene by megaphone that they were dealing with a "terrorist attack".

Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.

Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close.



Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: AP | PTI Train and metro stations were closed in the area, according to local newspaper La Vanguardia. They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.