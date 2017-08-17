13 dead as van crashes into crowd in Barcelona 'terror attack'

At least 13 people were killed after a van ploughed into crowds in Barcelona's Las Ramblas
avenue in the city centre on Thursday, Cadena SER
radio station reported, citing police sources. A regional government source confirmed that the van crash
was a terror attack.
Police said some people were dead and injured but did not confirm the number of casualties, adding that they were searching for the driver of the van.
Barcelona
city councilor said we can confirm that at least one dead and 32 injured from the van attack.
Spain's El Periodico
newspaper also said between 20 to 25 people were injured as a van mowed down pedestrians on Las Ramblas, a spot popular with tourists in Barcelona, citing police sources.
Soon afterwards, El Periodico
reported that two armed men were holed up in a bar in Barcelona's city centre, and said that there was gunfire in the area, although it did not cite the source of the information.
It was, however, not clear whether the incidents were connected.
After the van crash, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
said he is in contact with all the authorities, priority is to attend to the injured.
Catalan Police said on Twitter that they had activated the protocol for attacks after a van mowed down people in Barcelona's Las Ramblas
tourist area, though they added that the motive behind the crash was not yet clear. Later, the police said the act was being treated as a terrorist attack.
In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE
, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city this afternoon, apparently being helped by police and others.
Police in Barcelona, Spain's second-largest city, told crowds fleeing the scene by megaphone that they were dealing with a "terrorist attack".
Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.
Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close.
They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.
Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: AP | PTI
Train and metro stations were closed in the area, according to local newspaper La Vanguardia.
Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city's top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side.
Initially, police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash". Emergency services said people should not go to the area around the city's Placa Catalunya, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.
El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.
While full details of the incident were not immediately clear, since July 2016 vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.
In recent weeks, threatening graffiti against tourists has appeared in Barcelona, which draws at least 11 million visitors a year.
In one video released under the slogan "tourism kills neighbourhoods", several hooded individuals stopped a tourist bus in Barcelona, slashed the tyres and spray-painted the windscreen.
