Venezuela prosecutors to investigate claims of manipulated poll results

Venezuelan Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz has announced the opening of an investigation into the alleged manipulation of from the July 30 Constituent Assembly

"I have appointed two prosecutors to investigate the four directors of the National Electoral Council (CNE) for this very scandalous act," Ortega said in a CNN interview on Wednesday after the company responsible for the election's system reported that the was "tampered with".

"We are also evaluating to go to organisations, once we are facing possible crimes against humanity," the prosecutor added.

According to the CNE, a total of 8,089,320 people or 41.53 per cent of the electorate participated in the election, on a day marked by and the deaths of at least 10 people during

However Antonio Mugica, CEO of Smartmatic, the company that installed around 24,000 electronic machines in Venezuela, said on Wednesday that the official figures significantly overestimate the number of citizens who actually went to the polls, reports Efe news.

"We estimate the difference between the actual participation and the one announced by authorities is at least one million votes," Mugica said.

Ortega said authorities must take action to address the allegations, which she said represents "one more element of the fraudulent, illegal and unconstitutional process" of the Constituent Assembly.

The head of the public ministry also requested a new audit with "national and experts, but without the CNE directors because they are the first suspects".

Ortega has been one of the most critical voices of the Constituent Assembly election, branding it a "dictatorial ambition" of pro-government groups.

She said the assembly should be "convened by the people" and not by President Nicolas Maduro.

"I have to give this country security, because this Constituent Assembly has infinite powers," Ortega said, stressing that the assembly, due to be inaugurated on Friday, "will be a body with superpowers".

The opposition refused to take part in the Constituent Assembly election, considering it to be "fraudulent".

The was held amid ongoing political and social upheaval in the country, where at least 121 people have been killed during anti-government protests that began on April 1.