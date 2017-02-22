Verizon, Yahoo agree to lowered $4.48 bn deal following cyber attacks

Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive on the internet company.

The closing of the deal, which was first announced in July, had been delayed as the assessed the fallout from two data breaches that disclosed last year. The No. 1 wireless carrier had been trying to persuade to amend the terms of the agreement following the attacks.

and signed the deal on Sunday evening after weeks of talks that included calls with CEO Marissa Mayer and a meeting between CEO Lowell McAdam and director Tom McInerney in New York earlier this month to agree on the amount of the price reduction, a person involved in the talks said.

The two sides had an agreement in principle about a week earlier that included a liability sharing agreement, something that decided early on that it needed to reach a deal.

conducted brand studies and found that Yahoo's reputation was holding up after the hacks, the person said. The company decided to proceed in part because it continued to believe that the deal made strategic sense and that users were loyal and engaged.

The said on Tuesday they expect the deal to close in the second quarter. The data breach may delay some integration of with after the closing, the person said.

The deal brings to Yahoo's more than 1 billion users and a wealth of data it can use to offer more targeted advertising. will combine Yahoo's advertising technology tools as well as its search, email and messenger assets with its AOL unit, purchased for $4.4 billion in 2015.

Verizon's shares rose 0.3% to $49.33 in afternoon trading, while Yahoo's shares were up 0.8% at $45.48.

Under the amended terms, and will split cash liabilities related to some government investigations and third-party litigation related to the breaches.

Yahoo, however, will continue to be responsible for liabilities from shareholder lawsuits and SEC investigations.

said in December that data from more than 1 billion user accounts was compromised in August 2013, making it the largest breach in history.

This followed the company's disclosure in September that at least 500 million accounts were affected in another breach in 2014.