Very rare centuries-old Qing Dynasty Chinese bowl sells for $30.4 mn

An extremely rare bowl made for the Chinese fetched $30.4 million at auction today, Sotheby's said.

The bowl, just under six inches (14.7 cm) in diameter, is decorated with falangcai -- painted enamels combining Chinese and Western techniques -- and flowers, including daffodils which are not typically depicted on Chinese porcelain.

The bowl, said to have been used by the in the early 18th century, was sold within five minutes to an unnamed phone bidder from the "Greater China" region, said of Sotheby's Asia

"This is the absolute finest example to exist. There are only three other examples altogether that use this beautiful pink (background)," Chow said.

The bowl was created in an imperial workshop within Beijing's Forbidden City by a small team of craftsmen, with the help of Jesuits from who had brought new techniques and materials, according to Sotheby's.

Hong Kong's auction houses have seen frenzied bidding among Asian buyers in recent years, with sales of diamonds, handbags and ancient ceramics shattering world records.

Last year a 1,000-year-old bowl from China's sold for USD 37.7 million, a record for Chinese ceramics.