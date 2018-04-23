Vesta project: Amazon has a top-secret plan to build home robots

Ten years ago, introduced the and established the appeal of reading on a digital device. Four years ago, and company rolled out the Echo, prompting millions of people to start talking to a computer.

erman Chancellor Angela Merkel with a humanoid robot at a trade fair in Hanover on Sunday. Amazon's secret plan to build a domestic robot, according to sources, is codenamed “Vesta". Photo: Reuters

Now com Inc. is working on another big bet: robots for the home.

The retail and cloud computing giant has embarked on an ambitious, top-secret plan to build a domestic robot, according to people familiar with the plans. Codenamed “Vesta,” after the Roman goddess of the hearth, home and family, the project is overseen by Gregg Zehr, who runs Amazon’s Lab126 hardware research and development division based in Sunnyvale, California. Lab126 is responsible for devices such as the Echo speakers, Fire TV set-top-boxes, Fire tablets and the ill-fated Fire Phone.

The originated a few years ago, but this year began to aggressively ramp up hiring. There are dozens of listings on the Lab 126 Jobs page for openings like “Software Engineer, Robotics” and “Principle Sensors Engineer.” People briefed on the plan say the company hopes to begin seeding the robots in employees’ homes by the end of this year, and potentially with consumers as early as 2019, though the timeline could change, and hardware projects are sometimes killed during gestation.

An spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on “rumors and speculation.”

It’s unclear what tasks an robot might perform. People familiar with the project speculate that the Vesta robot could be a sort of mobile Alexa, accompanying customers in parts of their home where they don’t have Echo devices. Prototypes of the robots have advanced cameras and computer vision software and can navigate through homes like a self-driving car. Former Apple executive Max Paley is leading the work on computer vision. has also hired specialized mechanical engineers from the industry.

The project is different than the robots designed by Robotics, a company subsidiary, in Massachusetts and Germany, people familiar with the project say. deploys robots in warehouses to move around goods and originated as a company called Kiva Systems, which acquired in 2012 for $775 million.

The promise of domestic robots that offer companionship or perform basic chores has tantalized the technology industry for decades. Nolan Bushnell, the founder of Atari, introduced the three-foot-tall, snowman-shaped back in 1983.



Though it could be programmed to move around by an Apple II computer, it did little else and sold poorly. Subsequent attempts to produce useful robotic servants in the US, Japan and China over the years have performed only marginally better.