Vietnam wants to make its own cars, and how

wants to design and make for its 90 million motorbike and scooter riders.

The country’s largest real-estate company said it plans to invest up to $3.5 billion to set up a manufacturing and research and development complex, aiming to roll out the first car in 24 months. The Hanoi-based developer will break ground on the $1 billion to $1.5 billion first phase of the plant, with a plan to make sedans, sport utility vehicles and electric in the future, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman Le Thi Thu Thuy said.

“We want to create an affordable and high-quality car for Vietnamese,” Thuy said during an interview at the company’s Hanoi headquarters.

Vingroup has signed a memorandum of understanding with a major investment bank regarding a potential loan for as much as $800 million, though it plans to fund most of the project itself, she said.

Vietnam’s ambitions are similar to efforts by in and Malaysia, which have also tried to create cheaper, local brands to woo consumers in a region where foreign brands including Motor Corp and Volkswagen have had years of dominance. Vingroup will face the same challenges as Chinese automakers, which have struggled to win over buyers in the world’s biggest vehicle market, said Steve Man, a Hong Kong-based automobile industry analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Vingroup plans to fund most of the new company, called VINFAST, by itself, Thuy said. The company will appoint an executive from a global automaker to be the car company’s chief executive officer. It wants to use Italian design houses and will rely on US and to help produce main components such as engines, she said.

Vingroup, which began as a real estate company, is now a conglomerate with seven core units, including the new automobile business. Vincom Retail, a Vingroup subsidiary backed by Warburg Pincus, is planning a domestic initial public offering that could become the country’s biggest-ever share sale from the private sector. The mall operator is preparing to raise funds as economic growth in raises living standards and increases disposable incomes.

Chinese such as Geely, BYD, Beijing Auto and Chery have been trying for years to create a domestic car brand. Sales of bearing Chinese nameplates accounted for 43.5 per cent of the total sales during January to July, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

is Vietnam’s biggest car seller with a 23 per cent market share in July, according to the Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. had 12 per cent.

VINFAST’s automobile complex, to be located in the northern port city of Haiphong, will initially produce sedans and SUVs.

Bloomberg