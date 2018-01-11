Virtual Currency Girls: A Japanese pop group singing about cryptocurrency

As bitcoin’s 1,500 per cent rally this year has left crypto-maniac Japanese investors likely sitting on hefty gains, there's a new element in town, a musical one, adding to the craze. Kasotsuka Shojo, which translates to "the Virtual Currency Girls", is the new band singing about personal finance and wants to educate the world about and the wonders of it. The lead singer of the group 18-year-old Rara Naruse says the band wants to promote the idea of cryptocurrency through entertainment that virtual currencies are not just for speculation but a great technology that will shape the future. Every member of the eight-person all-girl group represents a different virtual currency, including and Ripple. The luchador-style masks adorned with the members’ representative virtual currency symbols are also a bizarre addition to their image. According to management firm Cinderella Academy, the band is set to hold their debut concert in Tokyo on Friday where people will be able to purchase merchandise with cryptocurrency only, Inverse Culture reported. Once sceptics, Japanese retail investors have been attracted by the digital currency's volatility and inefficiencies in pricing that create opportunities to make money on arbitrage between exchanges. In April last year, the country recognised as its legal tender.

In January itself, business-focused coin, Ripple has been adopted by three Japanese credit card companies, and Japanese financial information provider Fisco announced the launch of a $2.6 million investment fund.