Vladimir Putin appoints Nikolay Kudashev as Russia's new envoy to India

Russian President today appointed career diplomat as Russia's new ambassador to India, the country's embassy here said.



Kudashev, a specialist in South East Asia, is currently the Deputy Director General Secretariat of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of



"President of the by the executive order appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the to the Republic of India," the Russian Embassy here said in a statement.The appoint of Kudashev comes nearly seven months after the death of Russia's previous ambassador to Alexander Kadakin.Kadakin, a fluent Hindi-speaking career diplomat considered a great friend of India, passed away on January 26 at a hospital here after a brief illness. He was 67.Kudashev was the Russian Ambassador to Micronesia and the Marshall Islands in 2014-2015.