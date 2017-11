is feeling jilted. The last time he and US President Donald Trump met, in July at the G-20 summit, Trump couldn’t seem to get enough of the Russian president. They met behind closed doors for more than two hours, without an official note-taker. It yielded a limited Syrian cease-fire.

Trump also spent unscheduled time with him at a dinner hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. There was also another brief meeting. Fast-forward four months, through a series of new diplomatic, political and foreign policy tensions, and Trump is acting more stand-offish. Kremlin officials expected the 2 men to hold a formal meeting in Danang, Vietnam, where Asia-Pacific leaders are gathering for a summit.