TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Germany truck rampage: Authorities hunts for attacker after IS claims responsibility

Mexico: At least 26 dead, 70 hurt in fireworks market blast in Mexico City
Business Standard

Vladimir Putin orders security reinforcement after envoy's assassination

He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to present a common front against international terrorism

IANS  |  Moscow 

A man gestures near to the body of Russian envoy Andrey Karlov at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Photo: AP/PTI
A man gestures near to the body of Russian envoy Andrey Karlov at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Photo: AP/PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the reinforcement of security measures after the assassination of Russian ambassador in Ankara and terror attack in Berlin.

Putin called on the intelligence services to take additional steps to ensure security within Russia and abroad, and to strengthen the security of diplomatic delegations overseas as well as their employees, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

He called for closer cooperation with the secret services of other countries to prevent terror attacks like the one that happened on Monday night at a Christmas market in the German capital, leaving 12 dead.

The Russian president also called for more anti-terrorist measures, including "neutralising militants and their leaders, preventing terrorist crimes and cutting short the channels of terrorism financing".

Putin stressed that the murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, at the hands of a Turkish policeman in revenge for the Russian role in Aleppo, was "particularly painful".

He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to "present a common front against international terrorism".

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Vladimir Putin orders security reinforcement after envoy's assassination

He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to present a common front against international terrorism

He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to present a common front against international terrorism
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the reinforcement of security measures after the assassination of Russian ambassador in Ankara and terror attack in Berlin.

Putin called on the intelligence services to take additional steps to ensure security within Russia and abroad, and to strengthen the security of diplomatic delegations overseas as well as their employees, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

He called for closer cooperation with the secret services of other countries to prevent terror attacks like the one that happened on Monday night at a Christmas market in the German capital, leaving 12 dead.

The Russian president also called for more anti-terrorist measures, including "neutralising militants and their leaders, preventing terrorist crimes and cutting short the channels of terrorism financing".

Putin stressed that the murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, at the hands of a Turkish policeman in revenge for the Russian role in Aleppo, was "particularly painful".

He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to "present a common front against international terrorism".

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Vladimir Putin orders security reinforcement after envoy's assassination

He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to present a common front against international terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the reinforcement of security measures after the assassination of Russian ambassador in Ankara and terror attack in Berlin.

Putin called on the intelligence services to take additional steps to ensure security within Russia and abroad, and to strengthen the security of diplomatic delegations overseas as well as their employees, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

He called for closer cooperation with the secret services of other countries to prevent terror attacks like the one that happened on Monday night at a Christmas market in the German capital, leaving 12 dead.

The Russian president also called for more anti-terrorist measures, including "neutralising militants and their leaders, preventing terrorist crimes and cutting short the channels of terrorism financing".

Putin stressed that the murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, at the hands of a Turkish policeman in revenge for the Russian role in Aleppo, was "particularly painful".

He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to "present a common front against international terrorism".

image
Business Standard
177 22