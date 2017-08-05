Volkswagen executive pleads guilty in emissions case

A Volkswagen executive pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges arising from a continuing investigation into the automaker’s diesel

The charges against the executive, Oliver Schmidt, stem from his role in Volkswagen’s decade-long scheme to rig diesel cars with devices that circumvented

Schmidt, 48, the former head of Volkswagen’s environmental and engineering center in Michigan, had been facing three charges since his arrest in January.

He has been held without bond in prison pending trial. But last week his lawyers told a federal judge here that Schmidt had decided to enter a guilty plea.

Under a revision of the charges, he pleaded guilty to two counts: conspiracy to defraud the federal government and violating the A third charge of aiding and abetting wire fraud was rolled into the conspiracy charge.

Schmidt admitted conspiring with other Volkswagen employees to mislead and defraud the United States in 2015 by failing to disclose that thousands of diesel cars were rigged to evade detection of excess emissions levels. He also admitted filing fraudulent emissions reports to regulators.

Volkswagen executive Photo: Reuters Schmidt faces maximum penalties of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the conspiracy charge, and two years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the environmental charge.

