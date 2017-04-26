Volkswagen eyes options for motorbike brand Ducati: Sources

is considering options for its motorcycle brand as it seeks to streamline its portfolio, two people familiar with the matter said.

Europe's largest carmaker has tasked investment banking boutique Evercore with evaluating possible options including a sale of the thoroughbred brand, which VW unit acquired in 2012, they added.

While has started reaching out to potential buyers to sound out their interest, no decision has been taken on whether the firm will be divested, they added.

and Evercore declined to comment.