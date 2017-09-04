Volkswagen recalls 1.82 mn cars in China over faulty fuel pump

-
German car giant Volkswagen and its two Chinese joint-ventures will recall 1.82 million vehicles in China, the country's top consumer watchdog said on Monday, in a new setback for the scandal-hit company.
The firm along with SAIC Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen are calling back the vehicles owing to a faulty fuel pump, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.
