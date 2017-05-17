Volkswagen's JV in China to recall nearly 600,000 vehicles over fuse fault

Volkswagen
AG's joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen
Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 577,590 Golf and Sagitar cars
because of a headlight fuse defect that may lead to safety risks, the quality watchdog said on Wednesday.
The recall covers 416,364 Golfs produced between September 2009 and May 2014, and 161,226 Sagitars produced between July 2010 and March 2012, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.
The watchdog said the defects could cause headlight failure.
FAW-Volkswagen, majority owned by state-owned China
FAW Group Corp, could not be immediately reached for comment. Volkswagen China
declined to comment.
In March, Volkswagen
recalled over 1 million Audi
vehicles due to potential leaks and coolant pumps faults.
The German carmaker delivered nearly 4 million vehicles in China
last year, two fifth of its global sales.
