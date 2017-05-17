Volkswagen's JV in China to recall nearly 600,000 vehicles over fuse fault

AG's joint venture in China, FAW- Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 577,590 Golf and Sagitar because of a headlight fuse defect that may lead to safety risks, the quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

The recall covers 416,364 Golfs produced between September 2009 and May 2014, and 161,226 Sagitars produced between July 2010 and March 2012, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The watchdog said the defects could cause headlight failure.

FAW-Volkswagen, majority owned by state-owned FAW Group Corp, could not be immediately reached for comment. declined to comment.

In March, recalled over 1 million vehicles due to potential leaks and coolant pumps faults.

The German carmaker delivered nearly 4 million vehicles in last year, two fifth of its global sales.