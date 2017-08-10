VW, Tata cooperation talks ended amicably: Source

The collapse of the talks is a further blow to Volkswagen's efforts to develop a cheap vehicle platform for Asian markets, after an earlier alliance with Japanese partner Suzuki also fell apart.
Volkswagen
was not immediately available for comment.
In March, Tata Motors
and Volkswagen
announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term partnership to explore joint development of products for customers in India and other markets.
Volkswagen's entry-level Skoda
brand has been commissioned by VW to lead the talks with Tata
and was exploring a possible entry-level car platform together with the Indian manufacturer, using Tata's AMP
vehicle platform as a basis.
Volkswagen's Skoda
division dropped the idea of developing the AMP
platform on fears that it would need significant further investment to meet future crash-test and emissions requirements said the source, who declined to be named.
"VW-Skoda
have decided to drop the idea of partnering with Skoda
and AMP
and instead explore VW's own MQB platform for possible further synergies," the source said.
Skoda
to declined comment.
Tata Motors
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
