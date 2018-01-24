Wall Street boosted by bank stocks; GE shares down on $10-bn quarterly loss

US stocks rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in bank stocks, while shares in fell after the company revealed a regulatory investigation of a

GE shares were down 1.8 per cent in morning trading, reversing course from premarket.

The company in its earnings report forecast further weakening of its troubled power business and reported a $10 billion loss and a 5-per cent fall in revenue.

"Clearly, GE is in the midst of a rather dramatic restructuring, so there's a lot of moving pieces for investors to analyse," said Eric Wiegand, at US Bank's Private Client Reserve unit.

A drop in the dollar after US Treasury Steven Mnuchin's welcomed the currency's weakness at the in Davis also supported the rise in stocks.

"To the extent that global growth is solid and a sizable portion of earnings are earned overseas, I don't look at this as being dollar negative at all," said Joseph LaVorgna, for at Nations in

Worries about a protectionist stance have added to the dollar's woes after US slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels on Monday.

At 10:34 a.m.

ET (1434 GMT), the was up 167.15 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 26,377.96 and the 500 was up 12.45 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,851.58.

The Composite was up 21.51 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 7,481.80.

were the biggest gainers. and both were up 1.3 per cent and gained 1.5 per cent, helping the banking index rise more than 1 per cent.

climbed about 1 per cent after reporting higher monthly machine retail sales

was up 1 per cent and rose 3.10 per cent following results.

jumped 4 per cent after quarterly profit and 2018 adjusted earnings forecast beat estimates.

"The favorable market bias continued to be supported by earnings reports," said Wiegand.

tumbled 10 per cent after the said it plans to increase capacity, likely threatening its profit margin. fell 5.3 per cent while dropped 5 per cent.

fell 5.4 per cent after the company posted its slowest revenue growth in four quarters.

The index fell 5.2 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,601 to 1,120. On the Nasdaq, 1,507 issues rose and 1,203 fell.