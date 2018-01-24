Wall Street boosted by bank stocks; GE shares down on $10-bn quarterly loss

-
US stocks rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in bank stocks, while shares in General Electric fell after the company revealed a regulatory investigation of a multibillion-dollar insurance charge.
GE shares were down 1.8 per cent in morning trading, reversing course from premarket.
The company in its earnings report forecast further weakening of its troubled power business and reported a $10 billion loss and a 5-per cent fall in revenue.
"Clearly, GE is in the midst of a rather dramatic restructuring, so there's a lot of moving pieces for investors to analyse," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at US Bank's Private Client Reserve unit.
A drop in the dollar after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's welcomed the currency's weakness at the World Economic Forum in Davis also supported the rise in stocks.
"To the extent that global growth is solid and a sizable portion of S&P earnings are earned overseas, I don't look at this as being dollar negative at all," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for Americas at Nations in New York.
Worries about a protectionist stance have added to the dollar's woes after US President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels on Monday.
At 10:34 a.m.
ET (1434 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 167.15 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 26,377.96 and the S&P 500 was up 12.45 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,851.58.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 21.51 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 7,481.80.
Bank stocks were the biggest gainers. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both were up 1.3 per cent and Goldman Sachs gained 1.5 per cent, helping the S&P banking index rise more than 1 per cent.
Caterpillar climbed about 1 per cent after reporting higher monthly machine retail sales
United Technologies was up 1 per cent and General Dynamics rose 3.10 per cent following results.
Abbott Laboratories jumped 4 per cent after quarterly profit and 2018 adjusted earnings forecast beat estimates.
"The favorable market bias continued to be supported by earnings reports," said Wiegand.
United Continental tumbled 10 per cent after the airline said it plans to increase capacity, likely threatening its profit margin. American Airlines fell 5.3 per cent while Delta Air Lines dropped 5 per cent.
Texas Instruments fell 5.4 per cent after the company posted its slowest revenue growth in four quarters.
The Dow Jones AirLines index fell 5.2 per cent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,601 to 1,120. On the Nasdaq, 1,507 issues rose and 1,203 fell.
