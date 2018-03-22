JUST IN
'Time', 'Fortune' put up for sale by new owner; 1,200 staff to be laid off
Wall Street drops 1% on trade war fears, tech tumble; Facebook flat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 277.24 points, or 1.12 percent, to 24,405.07

Reuters 

Photo: Reuters

 

US stock fell sharply at the open on Thursday as technology stocks slumped on fears of increased regulations in the wake of Facebook Inc's data privacy issues, while the United States' plan to impose tariffs on China stoked fears of a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 277.24 points, or 1.12 percent, to 24,405.07. The S&P 500 lost 27.14 points, or 1.000763 percent, to 2,684.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.81 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,257.47.

 

 
