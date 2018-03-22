Wall Street drops 1% on trade war fears, tech tumble; Facebook flat

-
ALSO READDow turns 0.5% lower as industrial stocks weigh; Oclaro 2nd busiest stock Wall Street selloff recede as rise in bond yields pause, tech stocks gain Wall St gains as volatility eases; Boeing boost on Dow, Amazon lifts S&P Wall Street reverses course from earlier losses to trade higher Tech stocks power Wall St indexes to fresh record-highs; Netflix up 3%
-
US stock fell sharply at the open on Thursday as technology stocks slumped on fears of increased regulations in the wake of Facebook Inc's data privacy issues, while the United States' plan to impose tariffs on China stoked fears of a trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 277.24 points, or 1.12 percent, to 24,405.07. The S&P 500 lost 27.14 points, or 1.000763 percent, to 2,684.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.81 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,257.47.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU